Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $30,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $453,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,635. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $399,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,885.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $655,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

