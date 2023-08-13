Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,131,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Chimera Investment makes up 1.6% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 7.38% of Chimera Investment worth $96,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CIM remained flat at $5.82 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -248.28%.

Chimera Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

