Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $124.03 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126,898 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $124,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0 %

TSM traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.99. 10,658,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,565,041. The stock has a market cap of $477.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

