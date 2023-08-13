Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $23.23 Million Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Agilysys worth $23,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after buying an additional 64,115 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after buying an additional 389,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $70.08. 102,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,610. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $88.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

View Our Latest Report on AGYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,801.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,801.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,119,257. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.