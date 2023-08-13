Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 183,080 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,080 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 5.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $319,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $205.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,861. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.92. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.70.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

