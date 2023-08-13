Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 28,649 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,649 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Builders FirstSource worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 411,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 391,933 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.6 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $147.89. 923,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.23. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

