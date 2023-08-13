Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 43,549 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,549 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $42,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,680 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after buying an additional 362,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.38. 1,606,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.