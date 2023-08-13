Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the July 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS VSOLF opened at 0.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.48. Three Sixty Solar has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 1.50.

Get Three Sixty Solar alerts:

About Three Sixty Solar

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.