Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the July 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Three Sixty Solar Trading Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS VSOLF opened at 0.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.48. Three Sixty Solar has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 1.50.
About Three Sixty Solar
