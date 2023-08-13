Threshold (T) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.16 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Threshold has a total market cap of $235.02 million and $3.16 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013922 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,416.42 or 1.00032052 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,906,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02349464 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,226,185.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.