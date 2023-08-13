Threshold (T) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.32 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $235.38 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013930 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,424.68 or 1.00064363 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,906,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0235359 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,786,253.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

