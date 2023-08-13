Threshold Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $235.00 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,377.31 or 1.00063452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

