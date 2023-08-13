Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.0 %
Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,907. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
