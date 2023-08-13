Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,907. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

