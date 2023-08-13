Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 117,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $7,330,231.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,185,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,422,273.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 167,033 shares of company stock worth $10,431,595 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 59.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDW

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.