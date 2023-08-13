Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

Shares of TYCMY stock opened at C$28.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.16. Tingyi has a twelve month low of C$27.19 and a twelve month high of C$36.96.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.