Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Update

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tofutti Brands Price Performance

Shares of TOFB opened at $0.66 on Friday. Tofutti Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 8.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, dips, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

