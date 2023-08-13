Toncoin (TON) Trading 19.6% Higher This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.90 billion and approximately $33.55 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00004886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017626 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013938 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,380.70 or 1.00045962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002240 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.37938654 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $29,838,112.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

