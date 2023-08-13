Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Down 38.1% in July

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 160,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 465,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
TOPS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.
