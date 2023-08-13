Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Down 38.1% in July

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 160,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 465,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

Top Ships Trading Up 2.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOPS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

See Also

