Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) PT Lowered to $20.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MODG. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

NYSE MODG opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Fine acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Fine bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,012 shares in the company, valued at $341,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 862,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $370,542. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.