Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 476.5 days.

Shares of TMTNF opened at $86.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

TMTNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

