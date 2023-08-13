Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,830,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

