Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $259,291,000 after buying an additional 544,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $266,737,000 after buying an additional 386,716 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $236.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.