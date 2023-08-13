Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 24,431 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 474.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $97.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

