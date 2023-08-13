Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 45,917 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,917 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,414.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 334,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 183,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,167,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,790,000 after purchasing an additional 165,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.