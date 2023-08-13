Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 45,917 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,917 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

