Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,141 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.15% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 16.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 7.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of UPRO opened at $47.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.