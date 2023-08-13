Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 123.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $126.86 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

