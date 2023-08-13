Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) by 319.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.70% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

TZA stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $47.87.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.