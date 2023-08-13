Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

