Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.88 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report) by 2,440.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 2.20% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 14,516.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 152.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth about $821,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DXD opened at $38.60 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $58.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95.

About ProShares UltraShort Dow30

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

