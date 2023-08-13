Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.45 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.12 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $131.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

