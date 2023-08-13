Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 385.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $203.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

