Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 272.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,136 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% in the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

