Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 157.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

DUK stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 224.58%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

