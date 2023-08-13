Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 17,012 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,012 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.04. 2,873,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,999. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.18.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
