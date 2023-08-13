Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 70,337 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 70,337 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,637,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $53,506,000 after buying an additional 54,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

