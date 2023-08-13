Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Update

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,863,900 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the July 15th total of 4,950,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,289.9 days.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Transurban Group has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Transurban Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

About Transurban Group

(Get Free Report)

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.