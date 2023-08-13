Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Update

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,863,900 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the July 15th total of 4,950,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,289.9 days.
Transurban Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Transurban Group has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Transurban Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
About Transurban Group
Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.
