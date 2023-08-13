TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Performance

TravelSky Technology stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

TravelSky Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.0604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

