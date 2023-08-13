Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
