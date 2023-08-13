TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.17. TrueCar shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 121,510 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TrueCar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,107,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,070,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 72,220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 14.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 61.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 165.0% in the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

