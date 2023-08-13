Truist Financial Cuts Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $20.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. Everi has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.29.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%. Analysts predict that Everi will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 179,728 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Everi by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Everi by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 973,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,966,000 after buying an additional 198,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

