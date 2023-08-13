Truist Financial Increases Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Price Target to $54.00

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s current price.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Up 1.5 %

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.