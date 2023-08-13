Truist Financial Lowers Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $66.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $41.15 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travel + Leisure news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.