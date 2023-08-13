Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCNNF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

