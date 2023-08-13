TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.07

Shares of TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.07 and traded as low as C$17.85. TWC Enterprises shares last traded at C$17.85, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

TWC Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$439.11 million, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22.

Get TWC Enterprises alerts:

TWC Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. TWC Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.