Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $6,546,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

TWLV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.86.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

