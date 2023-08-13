UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

UNCRY opened at $12.10 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.

