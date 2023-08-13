Unigestion Holding SA Sells 205 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $271,175,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $651.97 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $644.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.