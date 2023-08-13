Unigestion Holding SA Sells 2,312 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after buying an additional 994,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $136.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.48.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

