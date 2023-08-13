United Fire Group Inc. Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Fire Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.1% of United Fire Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of V stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.04. 3,607,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

