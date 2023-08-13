United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $195.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $210.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.